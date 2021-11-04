High wind warning issued for Central Oregon by National Weather Service

Damaging gusts could hit 60-65 mph Thursday, toppling trees and causing power outages

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a high wind warning across Central Oregon for much of the day Thursday, warning that gusts could hit 60-65 mph and topple trees and power lines.

The warning is in effect from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and extends to Madras, Prineville and Redmond. Southerly winds 15-25 mph are expected at lower elevations and southwest winds 20-30 mph on the Cascades east slopes, including La Pine and Sunriver, with all areas could see gusts that “will blow down trees and power lines,” forecasters said.

“Widespread power outages are expected,” the NWS warning said. “Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.”

Forecasters said “people should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.”