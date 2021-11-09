Dry for a day, then the showers return

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will be mostly cloudy Tuesday night, but we are not expecting more rain until Wednesday afternoon. Winds Tuesday night will become gentle out of the south, with lows in the low 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday will be another chilly day, but lack the wind we saw Tuesday. Rain starting in the afternoon will continue through the night, with upper elevations mixing some snow in with the showers. A chance of rain will stay with us through the end of the workweek, but we will see our daytime highs warm into the mid to upper 50s.

We will spend the coming weekend under mostly cloudy skies, but we will stay dry. Highs will be around 60 degrees.

