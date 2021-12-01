Bend, Prineville have warmer than normal November; despite rain, Bend drier than usual

PENDLETON, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend experienced a much warmer than normal November -- and despite 10 days of measurable rainfall, it was still drier than normal, too, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

The average temperature recorded at the Bend Airport was 43 degrees ,which was 5.5 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 52.3 degrees, which was 5 degrees above normal. The highest was 66 degrees on the 15th. Low temperatures averaged 33.8 degrees, which was 5.9 degrees above normal. The lowest was 17 degrees, on the 17th. There were 14 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees.

Bend's precipitation totaled 1.18 inches during November, which was 0.21 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation - at least .01 inch - was received on 10 days, with the heaviest, 0.43 inches reported on the 11th.

Bend Airport's precipitation this year has reached 6.14 inches, which is still 3.02 inches below normal. Since October, the water-year precipitation at Bend has been 1.79 inches, which is only 0.20 inches below normal.

The outlook for December from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for near-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation. Normal highs for Bend fall from 41 degrees at the start of December to 40 degrees at the end of December. Normal lows fall from 24 degrees to 23 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 2.20 inches.

Meanwhile, temperatures at Prineville Airport also averaged warmer than normal during November, the NWS said.

Prineville's average temperature was 43.7 degrees, which was 4.1 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 55.6 degrees, which was 5.8 degrees above normal. The highest was 68 degrees on the 14th. Low temperatures averaged 31.9 degrees, which was 2.5 degrees above normal. The lowest was 19 degrees, on the 17th. There were 15 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees.

Prineville's precipitation totaled 1.38 inches during November, which was 0.20 inches above normal. Measurable precipitation - at least .01 inch - was received on 11 days, with the heaviest, 0.70 inches reported on the 11th.

The Prineville precipitation this year has reached 7.73 inches, which is 1.51 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at Prineville has been 2.56 inches, which is 0.55 inches above normal.

Prineville's outlook for December from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for near-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation. Normal highs for Prineville fall from 44 degrees at the start of December to 40 degrees at the end of December. Normal lows fall from 26 degrees to 24 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 1.44 inches.