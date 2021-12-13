A one-day break before the next round begins

Happy snowy Monday, Central Oregon!

The clouds will start to break up overnight Monday. Southerly winds will reduce to 5-10 mph. Lows will range from the single digits to the low's 20s.

Despite sunshine Tuesday, we will stay cold, with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Clouds will thicken Tuesday night and bring snow showers by morning. Mixed showers are expected Wednesday into Wednesday night. We will live with a chance of snow showers Thursday morning.

Friday will be mostly sunny and cold. A chance of snow showers Friday night will turn to a chance of mixed showers Saturday. Sunday will be partly cloudy, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

