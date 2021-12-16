The break in the snow will last a few days

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will be partly cloudy Thursday night and we will stay dry. Lows will range from the mid-teens to mid-20s. Winds turn light out of the south.

Clouds will thicken through the day Saturday and deliver a chance of some late-day showers for the upper elevations and east slopes. As temperatures drop to freezing and below Saturday night, mixed showers will form and stay with us into Sunday morning. Partly cloudy skies Sunday will turn mostly cloudy that night.

There will be a chance of mixed showers to start the new week and that chance will stay with us through the middle of the week. Highs will be in the low 40s. Lows will be scattered through the 20s.

