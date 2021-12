In the last 24 hours...

Mt. Hood meadows reported 2 new inches.

Timberline reported 5 new inches.

Hoodoo reported no new snow.

Mt. Bachelor reported 5 new inches.

Willamette Pass is not reporting yet, however, they have announced a Saturday, December 18 opening.

Ski bowl reported 3 new inches.

That's been a check of your snow report, we'll be right back.