The next system is moving in

Southerly winds will stay fairly gusty through Thursday night, with winds picking up to 20-25 mph. Lows will be in the 30s. Mostly cloudy skies will yield rain showers by Friday morning. With highs in the low 40s, more rain is likely through the day Friday.

Skies will become partly cloudy Friday night, and that will set us up for plenty of sunshine this weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s Saturday and Sunday. We will start the new week with fair skies and mild temperatures. We are not expecting any more showers until late Wednesday.

