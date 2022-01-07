It’s time to calm down for a while

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Skies will become mostly clear Friday night, helping our lows dip to the low to mid-20s.

We are looking at one of the clearest weekends we have seen for a while. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will be accompanied by highs in the mid-30s to around 40 Saturday and low to mid-40s Sunday.

We may see a few more clouds Monday, but we are not expecting any more showers until Wednesday. Even then, the chance is very slight. A warming trend will have us near 50 degrees by Wednesday.

