Calm into the evening, with changes around the corner

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay mostly cloudy Wednesday night and the gentle breezes will shift to the southeast. Lows will be in the high 20s to mid-30s.

A slight chance of scattered showers will settle in Thursday mid-morning. It will only last a few hours, and then skies will become partly cloudy. This is the only chance of precipitation we will see for the next several days. Mostly sunny skies will follow and last into next week. This will also mean warm temperatures are expected to last for a few days. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s and breezes will remain gentle. Lows will be down to freezing and a little below, also mild for this time of year.

By Tuesday, we will see a few more clouds, but we are staying dry.

