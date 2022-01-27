Fog should stick around for a bit longer

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will become partly cloudy Thursday night. Lows will be in the upper teens to mid-20s again. Breezes will turn southeast at 5-10 mph.

With mostly sunny skies, Friday's highs will be in the mid-40s… average for this time of year. It will be sunny and warmer Saturday, with highs in the mid-50s. Clouds will close in quickly Sunday and bring a chance of mixed showers. This will be a fairly weak system that will deliver partly cloudy skies and a chance of scattered showers Monday. It will break up Monday night and leave us with highs in the low to mid-40s through the middle of the week.

