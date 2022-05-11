More rain headed our way

Happy Wednesday Central Oregon!

Today was the day to enjoy some sunshine, as rain is headed our way. Our temperatures will dip about 10-15 degrees below average as a system brings rain starting tomorrow morning at about 10 a.m.

The rainfall should not be measurable, but will stay with us throughout the day.

The chances for rain stay with into Friday, as 25 percent of the region will see rain in the afternoon.

