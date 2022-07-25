Lava River Cave to close at noon each day this week due to heat wave

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In recognition of the National Weather Service’s Excessive Heat Advisory, the Lava River Cave recreation site on the Deschutes National Forest south of Bend will be closing at noon this week, beginning Tuesday.

Forest Service and Discover Your Forest employees along with volunteers will close the gate to the site at noon Tuesday through Friday of this week, unless the Excessive Heat Advisory changes. Lava River Cave opens at 9 a.m. every day.

The visitor service areas of Lava River Cave have inadequate facilities to cool employees and volunteers when there is excessive heat, officials said. In addition, with more limited staffing at the site this year, employees and volunteers do not have opportunities to take breaks or rotate out of the heat.

Therefore, for the safety of employees, partners, and volunteers who serve the public at the site, Forest Service leadership has decided to reduce hours at the cave this week.

If the Excessive Heat Advisory changes, visitor services at Lava River Cave will adjust in alignment to the reduction or extension of that advisory.

For more information, please contact the Bend-Ft. Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300.