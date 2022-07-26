Gov. Brown declares heat-related state of emergency in 25 counties, including Central Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in 25 Oregon counties, from July 25-31, to ensure additional resources are available to respond to forecast excessively high temperatures.

Multiple days of extreme heat with little or no cooling overnight may also impact critical infrastructure, causing utility outages and transportation disruptions, the governor said in her announcement, which continues in full below:

"With many parts of Oregon facing a high heat wave, it is critical that every level of government has the resources they need to help keep Oregonians safe and healthy," said Governor Brown. "I encourage everyone to take proactive steps to keep themselves and their families safe, including drinking plenty of fluids, taking advantage of cooling centers, and checking in on neighbors, friends, and loved ones."

The governor has directed the Oregon Department of Emergency Management to activate the state's Emergency Coordination Center to coordinate essential protective measures. She has also directed state agencies to provide any assistance requested by OEM to support response efforts.

Heat-related illnesses are preventable — all Oregonians are encouraged to learn the symptoms of heat stroke, heat exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses. Oregonians who do not have air conditioning in their homes are strongly encouraged to make a plan today to find a cool location they can access during the heat wave. To find cooling centers in Oregon, call 211, which will be operating 24/7 during the heat wave, or visit their website.

Additionally, all Oregonians are asked to check in on vulnerable friends, family, and neighbors who may be susceptible to extreme heat to help them access ways to stay safe.

A full copy of the emergency declaration, Executive Order 22-13, is available here.

Additional Resources

Cooling Centers (211)

Preventing Heat-related Illnesses (OHA)

Stay Cool and Hydrated (OHA)

Extreme Heat (CDC)

Warning Signs and Symptoms of Heat-related Illness