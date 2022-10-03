Warm days for the first week of fall

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

We will be mostly clear, with lows in the mid-30s to mid-40s and calm winds Monday night. These warm conditions will stay with us all week. We may see a few extra clouds Thursday, but there will be no threat of any showers.

There will be plenty of sunshine through next weekend, with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. Breezes will be gentle and variable all week.

