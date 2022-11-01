Mother Nature flips a switch, as C.O. calendar turns from warm October to snowy start to November

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The turn of the calendar flipped a weather switch as well for many Central Oregonians, as November arrived with heavy, wet snow falling over a wide area after a mostly warm and dry October.

A weather spotter reported two inches of snow in six hours on Bend's westside as heavy rain turned to steady snowfall before daybreak.

At noon Tuesday, official observation spots reported light snow at the Bend, Redmond and Prineville airports, with some fog in Redmond as well. It was raining and 37 degrees at Madras Airport and light snow also was falling in Sunriver.

Bend Police said they responded to only a few crashes and slide-offs.

It was definitely a warm October - according to the National Weather Service, Bend reached a maximum high temperatures 85 degrees, five degrees above normal, two degrees shy of the month's record and the warmest October high in a dozen years.