One lane of Hwy. 101 on southern Oregon coast, closed all week by landslide, may reopen Friday

PORT ORFORD, Ore. (KTVZ) — One lane of U.S. Highway 101 is expected to reopen by Friday afternoon to all traffic following a four-day closure due to a landslide, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Thursday.

ODOT officials said they expect one lane will be open tomorrow afternoon, but said bad weather could disrupt their schedule.

Forecast rain over the next 48 hours may slow work on the temporary lane under construction through the collapsed area of highway. Heavy rain could also saturate the ground and cause the landslide to move again, which would prompt a continuation of the closure.

“We’re hopeful the weather cooperates and we can get the temporary lane finished and open by Friday afternoon,” said Glen Pederson, ODOT district manager. “We know how critical U.S. 101 is for access to local essential services, and we thank south coast residents for their patience this week.”

U.S. 101 has been closed 12 miles south of Port Orford since early Monday morning. A landslide caused about 200 yards of highway to collapse 15 feet down and slide 12 feet west.

A contractor is building the temporary lane through the collapsed section of highway using rock and gravel. Work began Wednesday and will continue through Friday this week, weather permitting. Traffic will be flagged through the single lane when it reopens, and travelers should expect delays and slower speeds through the area.

ODOT said its staff and contractors will be closely monitoring the landslide when the temporary lane opens, watching for any more activity. They may close the highway again with short notice.