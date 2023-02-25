Governor Kotek declares state of emergency in Multnomah County due to snow, severe cold weather

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Governor Tina Kotek declared a state of emergency Saturday in Multnomah County due to ongoing severe cold and inclement weather. The declaration comes at the request of Multnomah County Chair Vega Pederson and is based on the recommendations of the Oregon Department of Emergency Management.

Throughout the week, the state has been in constant contact and coordination with impacted counties. Some counties, such as Jackson and Josephine, requested and received state assistance, but no other counties have requested an emergency declaration at this time.

“This week’s record-breaking snowstorm impacted thousands of Oregonians and has caused increased demand for local warming shelters. With severe cold weather forecasted through next week, the state is dedicated to providing the assistance needed to keep Oregonians warm and safe. I am grateful to all the volunteers, staff, and first responders who have been working around the clock in response to the storm,” Governor Kotek said. “This emergency declaration ensures state resources, personnel, and equipment can be activated to complement critical local resources as this situation progresses.”

Governor Kotek’s declaration directs ODEM to coordinate the deployment of resources with the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Department of Transportation, and other relevant state agencies to support Multnomah County communities as needed. ODEM will facilitate the access and use of state resources, personnel, and equipment to protect communities and aid in the recovery. The state of emergency will remain in effect for one week.