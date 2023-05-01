Rising streams and lakes along with rain are expected this week￼

Streams and rivers emanating from the mountains will continue to see rises into the middle of next week. High pressure building over the Pacific Northwest has led to an increase in temperatures, though a brief cooling period is expected.

There’s a slight chance of showers on Monday – by Monday night, thunderstorms could be a part of that precipitation.

Temperatures will begin to warm up on Tuesday – even warming to almost 80 degrees on Wednesday.

