The cool down has begun – expect cooler temperatures this week

Hope you had a grand weekend! This past Saturday was an absolute tease as we began the day with sunshine and warm temperatures only for the day to end with ominous grey clouds, thunder and rain showers!

We are looking at a bit of a cool down as we move into a new week.

Expect mostly clear skies tonight with a low around 41. Those northwest winds will begin to pick up this Sunday evening, gusting as high as 25 miles per hour.

We’re looking forward to sunshine on Monday with temperatures in the mid 60’s. Breezy conditions will stay with us through at least Monday night, gusting upwards of between 18 – 25 mph.

Our temperatures will hover between the mid 60’s to mid 70’s as the week progresses! Evening temperatures will remain relatively consistent for this time of year, between the low to mid 40’s. There’s a chance of some precipitation by next Saturday!

Have a great week!