Expect hazy and breezy conditions on the High Desert this week

How you doin’ Central Oregon! Happy Monday evening.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory – in effect, now through Thursday.

Wildfires are burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions, will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels. The worst air quality is expected overnight and in the early morning hours due to the Bedrock fire.

Breezy conditions will remain on the High Desert through Tuesday night, gusting upwards of 29 mph.

Expect widespread haze tonight with areas of smoke. Those hazy conditions may stay with us for the next few days.

Temperatures have cooled to the low to upper 80’s as compared to last week. We’ll remain in the 80’s through Friday.

