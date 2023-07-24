Skip to Content
Weather

Expect hazy and breezy conditions on the High Desert this week

By
today at 5:52 PM
Published 3:32 PM

(Update: adding local alert weather forecast video)

How you doin’ Central Oregon! Happy Monday evening.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory – in effect, now through Thursday.

Wildfires are burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions, will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels. The worst air quality is expected overnight and in the early morning hours due to the Bedrock fire.

Breezy conditions will remain on the High Desert through Tuesday night, gusting upwards of 29 mph.

Expect widespread haze tonight with areas of smoke. Those hazy conditions may stay with us for the next few days.

Temperatures have cooled to the low to upper 80’s as compared to last week. We’ll remain in the 80’s through Friday.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817 Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content