Expect hazy and warm conditions on the High Desert

Happy Tuesday evening Central Oregon! Due to the numerous wildfires, we have an Air Quality Alert in effect, now until Thursday morning.

Expect widespread haze Tuesday evening with areas of smoke. Those hazy conditions may stay with us for the next few days.

Temperatures have cooled to the low to upper 80’s as compared to last week.

The Warm Springs area may linger in the low 90’s for the remainder of the week.

