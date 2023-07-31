Smoky pattern, rain possible late in the week

The smoke from the Bedrock Fire is still impacting the region as the skies are noticeably smoky and hazy. The winds are the main issue with respect to the migration of the smoke, and each afternoon there has been a northwest or northerly flow to the winds. This will be the case into the evening. There is still an Air Quality Alert for Deschutes County until Noon Wednesday due to the smoke.

The overall weather pattern is going to be difficult to change as the large ridge of high pressure over the southern portion of the country remains. This will push very warm air into Central Oregon as temps hover around 90 for the next few days.

Late in the week there is a slight chance for us to see some showers and thunderstorms. An area of low pressure moves west into the region and will provide the state with some scattered showers and storms on Friday. There may be a rogue shower on Thursday, but the better chance for some rain and isolated thunder is on Friday.

This pattern is not etched in stone as we are several days out. We will continue to monitor this activity and keep you safe and informed.

