Today: Transition day

The advance of a wet system from the NW will thicken our clouds through the day and deliver a chance of some rain showers later this afternoon and into the evening. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 50's and light SW breezes this morning will turn westerly at a gusty 10-20 mph. A chance of mixed showers will turn to a chance of snow showers as lows drop into the 20's. Winds will stay westerly at 5-15 mph.

Cooler temperatures and scattered showers will prevail Tuesday and Wednesday. With overnight lows dipping into the low 20's, we will also see a chance of some snow showers. The system will break up Wednesday. We will then see a variable cloud cover that will bring us some isolated showers Friday night and into Saturday. A gradual warming trend will get us back close to 60 degrees by Sunday.

