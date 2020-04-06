A String of Nice Days

Local Forecast

-GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A potent storm center moving south off the California coastline will bring rain and snow to California, but its track will clear our skies. As high pressure builds in, today will see highs in the mid to upper 50's under mostly sunny skies. NW breezes at 5-10 mph will be a bit gustier in some areas. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Lows will range from the mid 20's to low 30's and NW breezes will turn light and variable.

We are setting up for one of the nicest weeks we have seen since last fall. As high pressure builds in skies will stay fairly clear. We will also experience a warming trend that will take us to 70 degrees by Thursday. We will stay warm through Saturday and even when we do cool down Sunday temperatures will only back off to the upper 50's; something pretty average for this time of year.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!