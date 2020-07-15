Sunny, above-average temps

Local Forecast

High pressure will maintain its grip over the western United States, and Central Oregon will be right at the heart of it. That will spell a sunny warm day for the High Desert. Highs today will be in the low 90's and NW winds, gentle for much of the day, will get a little gusty for a bit in the late afternoon. Our skies will stay clear tonight. Lows will be in the low to mid 50's and breezes become light and variable.

Clear, sunny skies are expected to stay with us for the next several days. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80's until Sunday, when we warm back into the low 90's for the new work week.

