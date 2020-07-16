90+ temps are on the horizon

Local Forecast

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

We are looking at more clear, sunny skies on the High Desert, with temperatures right around average for this time of the year.

Forecast highs will by in the mid to high 80s across the board.

Forecast lows for Thursday are slightly above average in the low 50s.

It's going to stay breezy, with sustained northwesterly winds mainly between 8-15 mph, with some gusts reaching 20+ mph. Those same conditions stand true for Friday.

Friday kicks off a short and minor cooling trend, dropping us a couple degrees below average into the low 80s for a couple days.

That does not last long, though.

Sunday through next Wednesday will be very warm as we could climb into the mid to low 90s each day.