Below average temps Friday before a warmup

Local Forecast

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

After topping out at 93 degrees Thursday, we will be dipping below average, with forecast highs expected in the low 80s and high 70s.

Sustained northwesterly winds will be between 8-13 mph, with some gusts reaching 18 mph.

Lows will be in the mid to high 40s on Friday.

Then Saturday begins our warming trend. We jump back closer to average in the mid-80s.

But we don't stop there.

On Sunday we break into the low 90s and stay there through next Thursday at least.

The hottest of that 5-day stretch will come on Tuesday, with a forecast high of 97 degrees.