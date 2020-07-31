Not quite as hot, but…

Local Forecast

-GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

With little change in our air flow pattern, we are looking to stay sunny and hot today. Today's highs will be in the mid to upper 90's. Along with a few scattered clouds later in the day, we will see NW breezes pick up to 10-20 mph. Some areas will see gusts to 30 mph. Breezes will become light out of the west after midnight. Skies will be mostly clear tonight and lows will be in the 50's.

The air flow pattern does not change much over the next two or three days, so it will take until Sunday before we get back to something a little more normal for this time of year. The cooling process will have us in the low 80's with a few scattered clouds Monday and Tuesday. We will return to upper 80's Wednesday and around 90 Thursday, all under sunny skies.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I’m Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!