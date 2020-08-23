Skip to Content
Hazy conditions expected through Tuesday

Happy Sunday evening, Central Oregon!

Our hazy skies are sticking with us as we continue to feel the effects from the wildfires burning across the region.

The Air Quality Alert that's been in effect for the past several days expires Monday morning at 11 a.m., but the haze will stay through at least Tuesday.

There's also a slight chance (20%) the higher elevations may receive some showers and possibly see a thunderstorm Tuesday afternoon.

After that, we will have clear skies Wednesday through next Sunday.

