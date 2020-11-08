More snow is on the way….

Local Forecast

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

Get your hot chocolate ready, because this week, we are expecting below-average temperatures and some more snow. According to the Roberts Field Almanac, temperatures around this time of the year are usually around 53 degrees, but on Sunday, most of Central Oregon was in the 30s.

We likely will not see any snowfall Monday morning, but we are expecting a 20% chance for snow in the evening. That snow will stick around on Tuesday, when we will see a 40% chance for snow across the High Desert.

With those colder temperatures, snow will likely stick around and not melt as quickly as the snowfall we saw on Friday.