Clearing, but staying cold

Despite some partial clearing after some icy morning rain, we can expect to stay pretty chilly today. Highs will range from the upper 30's to low 40's. Westerly and NW breezes will be fairly gentle, at 5-10 mph. We will stay partly cloudy and cold tonight. Overnight lows will be in the low teens to low 20's. Breezes will calm this evening and then turn light out of the SE after midnight.

Clouds will thicken Thursday and a cold, wintry mix will settle in that is expected to stay with us through the weekend. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 40's, with a 30-40% chance of rain showers throughout the region. With overnight lows getting down to freezing and below, we can expect freezing-cold rain and snow through Sunday night. Temperatures will warm a bit going into next week, but we can expect a chance of rain showers to linger through Tuesday.

