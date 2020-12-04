Nice, average day

Local Forecast

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Morning frost and patchy, freezing fog will give way to a sunny day that will carry no more than a puff of a cloud or two. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 40's (right around our average of 42) and breezes will be light and variable. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. With lows in the 20's we will see more patchy, freezing fog. Breezes will remain light and variable.

After the fog clears Saturday, we will see mostly sunny skies for much of the day, with highs in the mid 40's. Clouds will thicken Saturday night as a weak system moves into the Northwest. It will give us a slight chance of seeing some mixed showers by Sunday morning, but it will clear quickly. We will be left under mostly sunny skies, with highs in the mid 40's once again. Look for mostly sunny skies, with highs in the upper 40's to low 50's going into next week. We don't really cool off again until about Thursday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!