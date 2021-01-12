Local Forecast

Light rain in the early morning hours will turn to wind-driven rain through much of our day. Rain is likely all day, with highs in the low to mid 50's. Southerly winds will ramp up to 15-25 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph. The rain and wind will continue through much of the night. Lows will be scattered throughout the 30's and winds will turn SW at 15-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Some rain will continue into early Wednesday morning, but that will break up as the system moves off to the east. It will leave us under partly cloudy skies, with highs in the mid to upper 40's. Fair conditions are expected to dominate the forecast for the next several days. We will stay dry under a variable cloud cover, with highs in the upper 40's to low 50's and lows in the mid 20's to low 30's.

