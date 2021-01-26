More snow today, with more on the way

Local Forecast

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

The snow showers that began in the late afternoon will stay with us Tuesday night. Lows will be in the 20s and a southeast wind is expected at 20 mph and gust up to 25 mph.

A chance of mixed showers will stay with us for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s with lows will be in the 20s.

While some areas can expect a short break between systems Friday, the upper elevations will see no break in the storm activity, only a diminished chance of showers.

