Wind-driven rain this PM

Frosty windows and partly cloudy skies start us off, but thickening clouds and wind-driven rain are on the docket today. Highs will be in the low to mid 40's. Southerly winds will ramp up to 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Lows tonight will be around the freezing mark, so look for rain to turn to snow showers. Gusty southerly winds at 10-20 mph will stay with us through the night.

We will see a chance of mixed showers stay with us through Tuesday. That will turn to snow showers again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. That will break up through the day Wednesday into Wednesday night. Tuesday and Wednesday will be our coolest days, with highs in the upper 30's to low 40's. From there, conditions actually get quite pleasant through the coming weekend. Mostly sunny skies will be accompanied by highs in the mid 40's and lows in the 20's.

