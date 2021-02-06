Strong winds continue until Sunday evening

Local Forecast

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

Over the past 48 hours we've some strong gusts around the area. In the last 24 hours, Bend, Sisters, Redmond and Prineville all registered gusts above 30 mph, with Redmond topping out at 44 mph.

In the Cascades, Mt. Bachelor closed early on Saturday due to the wind conditions. This is after they opened late on Friday for the same reason.

The high winds will continue until Sunday evening when we see them start to lay down.

On the other side, we shouldn't expect to see much, if any precipitation over the next few days and into the middle of next week.

The only system in the are is giving us a wintery mix in the Cascades, but is expected to dissipate before making it over the crest of the mountains.

Meanwhile our temperatures are holding around our seasonal averages and will for the beginning of the week.

But, there is a cold snap coming that could send us down into the lower 30s and upper 20s by the end of the week, and bring us a chance for snow.

