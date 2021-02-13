Most of snowball over, but freezing rain could replace it

Local Forecast

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

For the moment we're enjoying some calmer weather in the lower elevations while the Cascades are still feeling the brunt of the tail end of the second system.

Most of the snowfall is over, although we'll continue to see scattered snow showers for the next 24 hours. But we'll have a break of precipitation completely on Sunday afternoon.

But another system will start to move in, but we could see more rain and freezing rain from it than the last two.

This isn't looking like the same type of event that hit the Portland area, but it will be enough to make already slick roads even more slippery.

Temps (and snow levels) will fall back down Monday night making any precipitation we get snow again after that.

Temperatures will stay in the 30s tomorrow but jump into the mid-40s on Monday.

