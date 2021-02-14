Multiple winter weather advisories/warnings in place

Local Forecast

Happy Valentines Day Central Oregon!

We still don't expect to see much snow accumulation for the next few days, but we're going to see just about everything else winter can throw at us.

Currently, we've got three warnings and advisories to talk about: A winter weather advisory for the western slopes of the Cascades, a winter storm warning for southern and western Deschutes County, much of Crook County and all but the central part of Jefferson County and a second winter weather advisory for the rest of our area including Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras.

We're currently tracking a storm coming off the pacific to strike us tonight, but it will bring us a little bit of warmer air, which is why we won't see much snow fall. Lows tonight are only a few degrees cooler than today's highs.

That means we're looking at the strong possibility for wintery mix and freezing rain across our whole region tonight into Monday morning.

We could also see more wind with this next storm with gusts around 30 mph on Monday.

Meanwhile the mountains will continue to see snow, although there could be a possibility for a layer of ice on top of the powder.

This system should clear out of the area by Tuesday night leaving us with a calm and clear Wednesday, the first in a while. That is before the next system comes through on Thursday.

