Nice start; stormy day

Our cloud cover thickened quickly overnight, and mixed showers all day could begin as early as this morning. Highs will be in the upper 30's to low 40's. Southerly breezes will be fairly gentle, at 5-15 mph. We have a good chance of any rain turning to snow showers tonight, as lows drop to freezing and a little below. Winds will turn light out of the south.

A chance of mixed showers will carry through Friday night into Saturday morning. After a short break Saturday, we will see a slight chance of scattered snow showers Saturday night. We will repeat this process Sunday, but that is when we will see warmer temperatures, as well. Highs will be pretty average, in the mid to upper 40's. Monday promises to be the warmest day, with highs in the low to mid 50's, but we are also expecting a chance of rain showers all day. As skies clear going into the middle of the week, temperatures will also cool back into the low 40's.

