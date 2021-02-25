Three weather warnings in place for Central Oregon

Local Forecast

Happy Thursday, Central Oreogn!

Strong westerly winds stay with us Thursday night at up to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35. Lows will be in the high 20s to low 30s.

Isolated snow showers are expected by morning. A winter storm warning is in place until 4 a.m. Saturday for those at upper elevations and closest to the eastern slope of the Cascades. A wind advisory in the lower elevations and a high wind advisory in the upper elevations are in place until tonight at 9 p.m.

Highs across the region will be in the mid 30s to low 40s for the next couple of days, with a chance for mixed showers for many. This system will break up Saturday morning.

Despite a slight chance of some scattered showers Sunday night, we will see a clearing and warming trend that will have us under mostly sunny skies, with highs around 50 degrees going into next week.

