The greatest strength of the current storm system will arrive today with frigid air and snow showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30's and westerly winds will ramp up to 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Snow may come and go throughout the day, but it will continue into tonight and taper off by morning. Lows will be in the low to mid 20's and gusty westerly winds will stay with us for much of the night.

A Winter Storm Warning will stay in place for our region until 4:00 AM Saturday.

The cloud cover will break up through the day Saturday and leave us under partly cloudy skies. Highs will warm back into the low 40's. Sunday will bring plenty of sunshine with highs around 50. A weak system will move through Monday giving us a 30% chance of some scattered showers, but highs will stay warm, in the low 50's. A variable cloud cover will carry us through the middle of next week with highs in the low to mid 50's Wednesday and Thursday.

