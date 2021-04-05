CLEARING & COOL

Local Forecast

As storm activity moves off to the east, we will see some continued clearing through the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 50's, at or a little below normal, and NW breezes will pick up to 5-15 mph, with some areas seeing gusts to 20 mph. Clear skies tonight will help our lows drop to the mid 20's. Breezes will become light and variable after midnight.

Quite fair conditions will prevail for the next several days, with only a couple brief interruptions. Wednesday night and Friday night, we have a chance of seeing some mixed showers roll through, and they may stretch into the following mornings. These will be brief encounters, and apart from them, we will see plenty of sunshine, with highs ranging from the mid 50's to the mid 60's.

