Fire Weather (Red Flag) Warning on Friday

Local Forecast

It will stay mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the 40s to low 50s and light and variable winds.

A Fire Weather Warning (Red Flag Warning) begins for parts of Central Oregon starting Friday at 11 a.m. and ends at 10 p.m. Winds are expected to pick up out of the northwest to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30, and could stay with us through Saturday afternoon.

Skies will stay sunny for the next few days, but the cooldown will continue. Look for the low 80s Friday, with highs dipping to around 70 for the weekend.

Skies will be mostly sunny going into next week, with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.