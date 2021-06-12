Warming up, with chances for rain

Local Forecast

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

The return of shorts weather today as we finally busted out of the chilly 60 degree temperatures and even made it in to the 80s in some spots.

Sunday is looking like much of the same, with an added chance for some rain or thunderstorms later Sunday night.

In addition to the areas that got some rain Saturday morning, it looks like there will be significant chances for rain for four straight days, all the way until Tuesday.

There is an active weather pattern getting underway that, combined with the heat tomorrow and Monday, will likely produce a pop-up thunderstorm or two.

Temperatures start heading down briefly on Sunday, we peak only around 70 on Tuesday before heading back up for the rest of the week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US