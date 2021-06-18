WARM WEEKEND

Local Forecast

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING EVERYONE...

That high pressure center to our SE that is bringing a record heat wave to the SW United States will keep us warm today, as well. Under sunny skies our highs will reach the mid to upper 80's. NW breezes will reach 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Those winds will become light and variable after midnight tonight. Skies will stay clear and lows will be in the 40's.

The weekend will stay warm. With plenty of sunshine highs will be in the mid to upper 80's. Monday we will see highs in the low to mid 90's. Moisture pushing in over these very warm temperatures will give us a chance of thunderstorms Monday night that will stretch into much of Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 80's Tuesday. Look for mostly sunny skies Wednesday and nothing but sunshine Thursday. Highs will be staying in the mid 80's. Lows will be in the low to mid 50's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!