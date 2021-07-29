The heat returns

Local Forecast

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING EVERYONE...

It is NEWSCHANNEL 21 DAY AT THE FAIR! Look for our booth just inside the main entrance...we will have staff there from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Kids that bring a nonperishable food donation for NeighborImpact will receive one (1) free ride ticket (only ticket one per child, please).

After starting the day out clear, but hazy we will see the clouds increase and deliver a 20-40% chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90's and northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Downdrafts from thunderstorms could be much stronger. We will see some partial clearing tonight with lows in the mid 50's to mid 60's. Gentle breezes turn westerly after midnight.

Temperatures will near 100 degrees Friday and we will once again see a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs will back off to the upper 80's for the weekend and into next week, something a little more average for this time of year. A chance of rain showers will stay with us through Monday. Partial clearing Monday night will turn to sunny skies that will carry us through the middle of next week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!