Clear, smoky and a little cooler

Brisker winds this afternoon will help to clear some of the smoke from our area. Under sunny skies, today's highs will be in the mid to upper 80's and NW winds will pick up to a gusty 5-15 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Gusty NW winds in the evening will decrease to 5-10 mph after midnight. Overnight lows will range from the low 40's to low 50's.

We may see a few thin clouds through the middle of the week, but we have no threat of showers for the next several days. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70's Tuesday and Wednesday. They will be in the mid 80's for the next few days to follow.

