Cool All Week

A gentle NW flow will keep us cool and hazy today. Skies will stay clear to mostly clear. Highs will be in the low to mid 70's and northerly breezes will stay gentle at 5-15 mph. That smoky haze will stay with us tonight under mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the mid 20's to mid 30's. Breezes will become light and variable after midnight.

The balance of the work week will stay cool and dry. With plenty of sunshine we will see a modest warm up Saturday and a return to something a little more normal Sunday.

