Mostly sunny, hazy and cool

A NW air flow will keep us cool and bring us some clouds today. Highs will be in the mid 70's under a variable cloud cover. NW winds at 5-15 mph will get a bit gusty for a short time this afternoon. Most got a break from the smoky haze this morning, but be prepared for it to return this afternoon. It has already thickened in the Bend area. Central Oregon will be under an Air Quality Alert until at least noon today. It will be mostly cloudy and smoky tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30's to mid 40's, with gentler NW breezes.

While we will see a few scattered clouds, we will stay dry and cool for the rest of the week. We will get plenty of sunshine this weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 80's, and all of that will be carried into next week.

