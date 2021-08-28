Hazy and warmer Sunday

Local Forecast

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

Air quality indexes are well into the Good category (0-50) across Central Oregon, with the exception of two sensors in the Cascades that are just ticking into Moderate (50-100).

We will see these numbers rise overnight, however. The north winds we are having are blowing in some light smoke from Bull Complex Fire, but on Sunday, we shouldn't expect much more than a light haze.

Sunday looks to be the warmest day of the upcoming week, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures will start to cool from there, with highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 30s by Tuesday.

We may see some clouds build up on the other side of the Cascades, but otherwise our skies will remain clear.

